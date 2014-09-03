Cabella concedes he needs to be more physical

Cabella arrived to much hype from Montpellier in July on a six-year-deal but, while he has shown flashes of the ability that convinced Newcastle to bring him to St James' Park, the playmaker has yet to really make an impression in his short time at the club.

The 24-year-old France international is determined to change that, though, and – after registering an assist in Newcastle's 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace last Saturday – is keen to bulk up as he adjusts to life in the English top flight.



"If I can put more physical impact in my game I know I can become better," he told France Football.

Newcastle are believed to have paid a fee in the region of £12 million to secure the services of the Corsican-born schemer, who netted 14 goals in his final season at Montpellier.

Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund had also been linked with moves for Cabella, however, he has no doubt that he made the correct decision by moving to Tyneside.

"When I joined the club I had a chat with the coach. I am fine here, I have great fun. I got what I wanted," he added.

"It was the best choice for me, the club that I needed.

"Everyone here, the club, the staff, the coach, is trusting me. They did their very best to sign me, first in January and then this summer again.

"There were other clubs interested but I only had Newcastle in mind.

"When I came back from the World Cup in Brazil I told my entourage, 'I want Newcastle. I don’t care about the rest.'

"During the World Cup I talked with French players that are playing or who have played at Newcastle, like Yohan Cabaye, Loic Remy, Mathieu Debuchy, Moussa Sissoko, and I have only heard good things about the club.

"They made me dream. They told me, 'If you go there, you will make a very good choice.'"