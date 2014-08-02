Cabella lured by Newcastle French legion

Cabella signed for Newcastle from Montpellier last month, and is one of eight Frenchmen in the Premier League club's dressing room.

And with Papiss Cisse, Mehdi Abeid and Cheick Tiote also native French speakers, that means Cabella has found it easy to acclimatise to the north of England.

"It was very important for me because it will help me to integrate," he told The Chronicle.

"To know the team and to know all the players will help us to develop together.

"Learning English is something I am looking forward to doing as well along with my team-mates, it will help me talk to everybody, not just the French players."

Cabella went on to say that fellow France internationals Moussa Sissoko and Yohan Cabaye - who left St James' Park for Paris Saint-Germain in January - advised him to sign for Newcastle.

"They gave me nothing but good advice. This helped me to decide where I wanted to be and where I wanted to put my feet," the 24-year-old added.

"Now I am proud to be here and really looking forward to getting started."