CAF Champions League: Sfaxien 1 Setif 1

Both sides were already assured of a place in the latter stages of the competition as they battled it out in Sfax on Saturday.

Setif looked bright and should have gone ahead in the 52nd minute, but Akram Djahnit saw his penalty saved by Rami Jridi.

They were good value for the lead when they did break the deadlock 12 minutes later, though, as Benjamin Ze Ondo's free-kick clipped the Sfaxien wall and found the bottom corner.

Few chances followed at either end and Sfaxien appeared bereft of ideas as the closing stages approached.

However, there was late drama, as Maher Hannachi's show of quick feet in the area earned the hosts a penalty in the 87th minute and, although Ali Maaloul's initial spot-kick was saved, he reacted quickest to knock in the rebound.

The draw sees Sfaxien finish the group on 11 points, with a meeting against either TP Mazembe or Vita Club in the semi-finals looking likely.

However, Vita may yet be punished for potentially fielding an ineligible player after Zamalek reportedly appealed to the CAF over the inclusion of Rwandan Birori Dady.