Cagliari's Astori wants Milan move, claims agent

The 27-year-old began his career at San Siro but failed to break into the first team, and moved to Cagliari in 2008.

Since then, Astori has become a mainstay of the Cagliari defence, with his performances leading to reports that he is set for a move away from the club.

Contratto believes his player would relish the chance to return to the seven-time European champions.

"Davide would do anything to play for Milan," he told spaziomilan.it.

"We will talk to the new owners of Cagliari to find an ideal solution.

"He has the age and right maturity now to make the leap."