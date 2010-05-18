Cahill extends Everton stay

"The chairman and the gaffer know what I think of the club and so do the players. It is amazing," 30-year-old Cahill told the club website on Tuesday.

The free-scoring midfielder, who has been a huge success since joining from Millwall in 2004, still had two years to run on his old deal but Everton were keen to extend his stay.

"The chairman knows my thoughts, I will sign here for life. He knows my thoughts on what I love about this club. I respect everyone so much and hopefully I am here for a long time," Cahill added.

Cahill has scored 56 goals in 209 games for the Merseyside club and recently made his 200th start.

