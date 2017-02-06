Calhanoglu denies Chelsea transfer comments

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is adamant he never made any comments suggesting he is set to join Chelsea at the end of the season.

Quotes attributed to Calhanoglu surfaced at the weekend in Turkish publication Fanatik, with the 22-year-old alleged to have said a move to Stamford Bridge was on the cards come June.

However, the Leverkusen star has made it clear he did not give any interviews to Turkish journalists regarding his future or his recent four-month ban.

"I said nothing about Chelsea in the press and did not talk to any Turkish journalist - neither about the court decision nor about my future!" Calhanoglu stated on Twitter.

Calhanoglu is currently serving a four-month suspension after being fould guilty of breaching a contract with Trabzonspor in 2011, ruling him out for the rest of the season.