Calhanoglu flying in for AC Milan medical

Hakan Calhanoglu is flying to Italy as he prepares to undergo a medical with AC Milan ahead of his move from Bayer Leverkusen.

The attacking midfielder posted an image on Instagram stories showing him about to board his plane, along with the caption 'off to Milan'.

He is expected to undergo initial fitness tests on Sunday, before his full medical on Monday.

Reports in Italy suggest Calhanoglou will cost Vincenzo Montella's side an initial €20million, a deal that could rise in value to €24m.

Kessie, Silva, Musacchio, Borini and Rodriguez in the building.Hakan Calhanoglu is next for .July 2, 2017

"I am on my way to sign the contract in Milan," the 23-year-old said to Bild.

"I want to thank Bayer Leverkusen, the directors and the fans for three fantastic years."

Calhanoglu will become the sixth signing for Milan ahead of the new Serie A season, following Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio, Andre Silva and Fabio Borini in making the move to San Siro.

The Turkey international has not played since January due to a FIFA ban - upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport - relating to contract dispute with Trabzonspor, whom he is said to have agreed to join before pulling out in 2011.

Calhanoglu waived his wages for the duration of his four-month suspension and reportedly opted against an appeal in order to be available for a transfer in the off-season.