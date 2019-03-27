Chelsea finally name price to consider selling Callum Hudson-Odoi – report

Chelsea have reluctantly told Bayern Munich that they are willing to start negotiations for teenage star Callum Hudson-Odoi at around £43 million.

The 18-year-old winger impressed in his first England start against Montenegro on Monday night, but his lack of playing time at Stamford Bridge has attracted attention from Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Hudson-Odoi’s contract at Chelsea runs out in 2020, and there have been suggestions that Chelsea – who will face a transfer ban this summer – would rather lose him on a free transfer then than sell him at a time when they can’t replace him.

However, Bayern’s interest has been long-standing and, despite a £35 million bid rejected in January, they are still seen as the frontrunners in the race for his signature.

Now, according to German paper Bild, Chelsea will start considering cashing in for Hudson-Odoi at €50 million.

