Now Manchester United join Bayern and Dortmund in race for Chelsea teenager

New England international Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to be at the centre of an incredible transfer battle this summer, with four of Europe’s top clubs in the race for his signature.

Hudson-Odoi, 18, made his first appearance for the national team on Friday night against the Czech Republic, but is struggling for playing time at Chelsea.

His unhappiness at the lack of minutes at Stamford Bridge made him a target for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in January, who had a bid of around £35 million turned down. Their rivals Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the teenager, as they look set to lose fellow teenage England star Jadon Sancho this summer.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Liverpool are also interested in signing Hudson-Odoi.

According to the Mail, Manchester United have now joined the race too.

United have been linked with a £70 million bid for Sancho, and a £90 million bid for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho – but Hudson-Odoi may be a cheaper alternative.

The winger’s contract at Chelsea runs out in 2020, and he is stalling on putting pen to paper on an extension while he is not getting Premier League playing time – reducing his transfer market value. Bayern are believed to be readying a bid of around £30 million when the transfer window opens this summer.