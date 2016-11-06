Can ready to sign long-term Liverpool contract as he dreams of title

Emre Can is happy at Liverpool and ready to commit his future to the club by signing a new deal as he dreams of winning the Premier League title.

Can's current contract expires in 2018, having arrived from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.

But the 22-year-old Germany midfielder said discussions are already underway regarding a new deal.

"Yes, the club have spoken to my agent," Can said. "The talks are going very good.

"I have one-and-a-half years left. I am still under contract and it is my agent's work [to sort it out].

"I am very happy here at Liverpool."

It had been a difficult start to the season for Can, who arrived late from Euro 2016, while an ankle injury disrupted his preparation.

Can, though, is back to full fitness, starting Liverpool's past three league matches.

The German scored in Liverpool's 4-2 victory at Crystal Palace last week as the high-flying Merseyside team kept with the leaders.

Liverpool - without a league title since 1990 - have collected 23 points from 10 matches to be within two points of Chelsea heading into Sunday's visit of Watford.

And Can said: "If you play for a club like Liverpool you have to think always about titles.

"The target at such a big club is always to win silverware. Of course we want to win the title but we don't know if we will win it.

"We want to make history but it comes from hard work, it comes from belief, it comes from confidence.

"There’s a long, long way to go. We have to look not to tomorrow but to today. We can dream. Everybody can dream but you have to see the truth.

"We don't know what will happen. We just have to work hard in the training sessions and we have to win our games and then we will see."