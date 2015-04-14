Cantona backs United for the title next season

After a slow start to the current campaign under Louis van Gaal, United have been impressive of late, stringing together six consecutive league wins to climb to third in the table.

Their charge has come too late to pose a serious threat to Chelsea in the title race, but an automatic UEFA Champions League qualification spot looks increasingly likely after Sunday's 4-2 derby win over Manchester City and club legend Cantona believes they can kick on next season.

"United is a great club, so sometimes you have a season when you have to lose games and you finish fourth, fifth," said Cantona, who won four league titles during his time at Old Trafford.

"But they are a great club and will be at the top every time.

"I'm glad they came back and next year they can win the league. With a manager from Holland, it seems to be important for Manchester United because it's the same kind of philosophy for the game: Holland and Manchester United.

"The derby's a special game, so it's great to win the derby. I was very proud and very glad. It's good.

"It's good because now they are the kings of the city. The two clubs are two of the best clubs in England, so it was very important to win this game."