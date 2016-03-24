Capello has 'no interest' in Italy job

Fabio Capello has stated he has no interest in succeeding Antonio Conte as Italy's head coach.

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Carlo Tavecchio was quoted as saying that a meeting would be held with the former Juventus and Roma boss, although Capello himself later denied this was the case.

"​I can confirm that the national team does not interest me and I have no plans to meet anyone," he told the media, as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, prior to Italy's friendly with Spain in Udine. "I am adamant."

Conte confirmed earlier this month that he will step down from his role after Euro 2016 in order to return to club coaching.

Former Italy international Mauro Tassotti has backed Capello as "the safe choice" for the FIGC for their qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Fabio Cannavaro, who captained Italy to World Cup glory in 2006, has also expressed an interest in the position.

Capello, who coached England for four years, was sacked as Russia boss last July.