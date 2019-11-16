Cardiff hire Neil Harris as Neil Warnock’s replacement

Cardiff have announced the appointment of former Millwall boss Neil Harris as their new manager.

The 42-year-old has signed a deal until summer 2022 to succeed Neil Warnock, whose three-year spell in charge came to an end last week.

Harris, who resigned as Millwall manager last month, will take charge of his first game on November 23 when Cardiff travel to Charlton.

Harris takes over with Cardiff in 14th place in the Championship following their Premier League relegation last season.

Owner Vincent Tan said: “I am pleased to appoint Neil as first-team manager of the club.

“I have full confidence in Neil due to his principles on and off the pitch and enthusiasm to succeed. I am glad to offer him this opportunity and look forward to seeing what he is capable of achieving with Cardiff City.”

Former striker Harris, who spent a brief loan spell at Cardiff as a player in 2004, managed Millwall for four years, winning promotion to the Championship in 2017.

Chairman Mehmet Dalman said: “Neil is a passionate manager who has all of the right attributes to take the helm at Cardiff City.

“I know he’s eager to get to work and we look forward to seeing him strive to get the best out of our tight-knit and talented group of players.”

David Livermore has been named as Harris’ assistant, with James Rowberry and Andy Dibble continuing as first-team coach and goalkeeping coach respectively.

Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson have left the club.