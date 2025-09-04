Newcastle United appoint former Real Madrid backroom figure to key strategic position at St. James' Park

Newcastle United have filled a major vacancy on the board of directors with the appointment of David Hopkinson, effective from Friday, September 5.

The Magpies have been without a day-to-day chief executive since Darren Eales stepped down last year.

Hopkinson arrives with vast experience as a sports and marketing executive having previously held a role at Real Madrid.

Newcastle United appoint ex-Real Madrid man as CEO

A statement on Newcastle's website read: "David joins Newcastle United after serving as President and Chief Operating Officer at Madison Square Garden Sports in the United States, where he led the business operations of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

"Both are among the most valuable franchises in the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League respectively, and compete at the world-renowned Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"Previously, as Global Head of Partnerships at Real Madrid, David served on the executive team as they cemented their place as one of the world's most valuable football clubs."

Hopkinson has also worked for the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and the NBA's Toronto Raptors in a high-powered executive role.

Club chairman and governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Yasir Al Rumayyan said: "David is an outstanding executive whose track record across global sport and entertainment speaks for itself.

"His experience and strategic capabilities will be invaluable as we continue to build on the club's presence locally and grow it globally on and off the pitch.

"David's leadership will be critical as we build upon what we have already achieved since the acquisition towards an exciting future and sustainable success."

Newcastle are also expected to announce the arrival of a new sporting director in due course.