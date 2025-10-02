Manchester United line up former Barcelona man as Ruben Amorim replacement: report

Potential replacements for Ruben Amorim are reportedly being drawn up

Manchester United are said to be considering Ruben Amorim replacements, with a former Barcelona star high on the agenda.

It follows a difficult start to the season for the Red Devils boss, with just seven points accrued six games, including a recent 3-1 loss to Brentford.

United finished in 15th place last season, but the pressure was not too intense on Amorim at that stage, having only joined partway through the season.

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United replacement identified with strong La Liga CV

The Manchester United boss is under pressure after a difficult start to the season (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Now, however, with a full pre-season under his guidance and a host of new signings, including Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, Amorim is being charged with greater accountability.

Since bowing out of the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town, with a strong XI fielded, questions over his suitability for the job have grown louder with each negative result.

Barcelona legend Xavi is one of the candidates said to be admired by United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clubs regularly have a list of potential managerial replacements lined up, even if their incumbent is under no real pressure.

According to Fichajes, one such name being considered by the hierarchy at Old Trafford is Xavi, former Barcelona player and manager.

It would be only his third managerial gig after launching his coaching career with Qatari side Al-Sadd, before taking charge of Barca for just under three years.

He won La Liga in 2022/23 with the side he gained such a reputation with as a player, but questions remain around whether his possession-heavy style would suit the increasingly direct and physical Premier League.

Xavi is an icon at Barcelona, having played 767 games for the club before taking charge for a further 143 matches (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Xavi certainly has enough pedigree to be considered for the United job, his appointment would fly slightly in the face of the owners’ suggestion that the club will develop a style of play that managers will need to fit.

Amorim famously plays 3-4-2-1 with wing-backs, whereas Xavi has predominantly plays a 4-3-3.

Having shipped all their wingers out and signed specialist wing-backs like Patrick Dorgu to suit the Portuguese head coach’s style, appointing Xavi would seem a departure from the idea of a ‘club style’.

Nevertheless, despite replacement rumours accelerating, the BBC reported last week that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe still has faith in Amorim.