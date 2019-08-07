Carl Jenkinson leaves Arsenal to sign for Nottingham Forest

Carl Jenkinson has joined Nottingham Forest from Arsenal on a permanent deal.

The 27-year-old defender, a one-cap England international who represented both the Three Lions and Finland at youth level, has signed a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

A statement on Forest’s official website read: “Nottingham Forest are delighted to announce the signing of England international defender Carl Jenkinson.

“The right-back moves to the City Ground for an undisclosed fee from Premier League side Arsenal, penning a three-year contract.”

Jenkinson, who came through the ranks at Charlton before joining the Gunners for £1million in July 2011, had two loan spells at West Ham and another at Birmingham during his time with the Gunners, for whom he made 70 appearances.

A statement on Arsenal’s official website said: “We would like to thank Carl for his contribution to the club and everyone at Arsenal wishes him all the best for his future. The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

Jenkinson is available for Forest’s trip to Leeds on Saturday.