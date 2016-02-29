Carrick confident level-headed Rashford can deal with limelight

Michael Carrick is confident that Marcus Rashford can deal with the limelight after the teenager fired Manchester United to a 3-2 Premier League win over Arsenal.

Rashford followed up his debut brace in a 5-1 UEFA Europa League thrashing of Midtjylland on Thursday with another double at Old Trafford to put United in command.

Danny Welbeck pulled one back for Arsenal, with Mesut Ozil's strike setting up a nervy finish after Ander Herrera had restored United's two-goal advantage.

Rashford was just one of three Premier League debutants on Sunday, alongside substitutes Timothy Fosu-Mensah and James Weir.

"I have seen some debuts but none quite like that," Carrick told MUTV. "It is an unbelievable start for him [Rashford].

"He has just got to keep his head down and keep going. There is going to be a lot of attention on him now, people are going to be looking at him because he has thrown himself straight into the spotlight – which is great to see.

"He is a level-headed guy and I am sure he will deal with it well.

"For all of us, just to see what it means to him and the other new boys who are new to the team, after working hard for so long and for so many years, is great and everybody responds to that.

"Obviously Marcus is going to get the headlines but I though [Guillermo Varela] was terrific at right-back and especially after getting a yellow card against somebody like [Alexis] Sanchez.

"He was my wing-man and my support just outside of me.

"I thought Timmy [Fosu-Mensah] did well when he came on - to come on in a game like that at left-back which is not really his position.

"There are so many positives to take from it. I think there was a real togetherness in the squad and I think the fans responded to that.

"Seeing somebody like Marcus [Rashford] doing what he has done this week has given everybody a huge boost, so it is great to see everybody so happy."