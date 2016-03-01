Carrick in the dark over new Manchester United deal

Michael Carrick has yet to hear from Manchester United on whether they intend to offer him a new contract at the end of the season.

Carrick has been at Old Trafford for almost 10 years after joining from Tottenham in 2006 and has enjoyed a glittering United career having won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, the League Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

But with uncertainty surrounding the future of manager Louis van Gaal amid continued speculation Jose Mourinho is set to take charge over the summer, Carrick remains in the dark over the club's intentions despite being in the final few months of his current deal.

Speaking after Sunday's 3-2 defeat of Arsenal, the 34-year-old admitted he was not sure what the future held.

"Honestly, I don't know. There's no news at all," Carrick told the Manchester Evening News. "I've heard nothing really, so I can't comment at this stage."

England international Carrick signed a one-year extension last March and has been one of United's better players in a difficult campaign.