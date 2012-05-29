Carroll eager to show what he can do

The 23-year-old impressed during the latter stages of the Premier League season and is hopeful that he can maintain his form in Poland and Ukraine next month after setting up the only goal in the Three Lions' 1-0 victory against Norway in Oslo.

"Towards the end of the season, I got a run of games and did well—and now I’m here," he told reporters.

"Training and playing gets your confidence up, certainly after a good game, and I carried on from there."

The big striker capped his season by standing out in the FA Cup final after coming on as a substitute, scoring one goal and having what would have been a second clawed off the line by Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech.

After finally finding his feet with the Merseyside giants, Carroll is looking to continue his run of form wearing an England shirt - and he feels Roy Hodgson’s playing style will allow him to do just that.

"The way Roy Hodgson has played at his clubs, he wants a big man up front and he has picked me, so that is great," he said.

"It’s a great honour being involved with England. This is what I want to be involved in during my career.

"The season is over for everyone not involved in this [Euro 2012] and it’s great for me to carry it on and I want to do well when given the chance."

