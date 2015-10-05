Carvajal blow for Spain as Real confirm ankle injury

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal is set to miss Spain's forthcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers after his club confirmed he has suffered an ankle injury.

Carvajal sustained the problem in Sunday's derby against Atletico Madrid, making way to be replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa before half-time having set up Karim Benzema's opening goal in the 1-1 draw.

In a brief statement released on their official website on Monday, Real announced that Carvajal "has been diagnosed with an injury to the peroneal tendons in his right ankle".

The length of time he will spend on the sidelines was not disclosed, pending further assessment of the injury, although AS reported that Carvajal faces an absence of between two to three weeks.

National team coach Vicente del Bosque could seek to call up defensive cover following the news that Real Sociedad centre-back Inigo Martinez is also out with a muscle injury.

Reigning European champions Spain are expected to confirm their their place at Euro 2016 with victory over Luxembourg on Friday before travelling to Ukraine in their final qualifier.