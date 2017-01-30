Carvajal closing in on Real Madrid comeback

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal is targeting a return to full training next week.

Carvajal has formed part of a lengthy injury list for Zinedine Zidane in recent weeks, missing their last four matches due to a hamstring issue.

The defender will not be back in time to face Celta Vigo this weekend as Madrid look to avenge last week's Copa del Rey elimination at Balaidos, with the trip to Osasuna on February 11 a potential return date.

Carvajal told the club's official website: "I'm working hard to get back and I'm in with the therapist this week, initially without the ball and then with it.

"If everything goes to plan, I'll be back and training with the rest of the squad by next Tuesday."

Madrid bounced back from their Copa exit by beating Real Sociedad 3-0 in LaLiga on Sunday, and Carvajal acknowledged the importance of quickly returning to winning ways.

The victory was made even sweeter with Barcelona and Sevilla failing to win, increasing their advantage at the summit to four points.

"It was an important game and we got a crucial win," said Carvajal.

"It was a weekend when our closest rivals had dropped points and we managed to increase the gap on all three of them.

"It's now time to rest up and prepare for Sunday's game in Vigo, which is like a cup final."