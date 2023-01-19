Casemiro suspended for Manchester United's crucial match against Arsenal on Sunday

Casemiro will miss Manchester United's crucial game against Arsenal on Sunday, after picking up a suspension during the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

After Wilfried Zaha skipped past him in the 80th minute of the game, Casemiro bought the Palace forward down with a cynical foul, picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Consequently, he has received a one-game suspension.

However, the Brazilian only featured in the final 10 minutes of Manchester United's 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford in September, meaning it isn't all doom and gloom.

Indeed, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag still seems confident in his players ahead of Sunday's game, even without his midfield general.

"We beat them [Arsenal] without Casemiro - now we have to do the same," Ten Hag said after the game against Crystal Palace.

"He's a really important player for us and a reason we're in this position."

Manchester United have climbed to third in the Premier League since returning from the World Cup, but head to the Emirates on Sunday eight points adrift of the league leaders.

Conceding a stunning free-kick from Michael Olise in the final minutes of the game prevented United from closing the gap to Arsenal even further, which could have potentially been just three points by the end of the game on Sunday.

Regardless, Ten Hag remained upbeat about the performance as preparations for the Arsenal game begins.

"We were winning, controlling the game and an unlucky moment. We have to take that and move on and make the best plan for Arsenal."

Casemiro has been imperious for Manchester United since his £60 million summer switch to Old Trafford, though, shoring up a previous-problem position in their team.

Additionally, in the eight games across all competitions the Red Devils have played since returning from the World Cup break, they have won seven and drawn once. In that time they have scored 17 goals, conceding just three.

The Brazilian's abscence against Arsenal, therefore, could prove crucial, regardless of if he played in the game earlier in the season or not.