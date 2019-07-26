Cash-strapped Bury risk the suspension of opening fixture against MK Dons

Bury have been given until noon on Monday to prove they can repay their debts or their opening match of the Sky Bet League One season will be suspended.

The cash-strapped Shakers – last week deducted 12 points ahead of the new campaign after entering a Company Voluntary Agreement – remain under threat of expulsion from the league.

If Bury cannot prove they have the sufficient resources and facilities for their opening fixtures, and/or they fail to provide all the outstanding information and documentation, the EFL has the power to suspend their fixtures.

“The EFL board met today in respect of the ongoing matters at Bury where it determined that if the league is not in receipt of the previously requested information by 12pm on Monday, July 29, then the club’s opening day fixture with MK Dons will be suspended,” said a statement released on Friday.

The news was met with concern from scheduled visitors to Gigg Lane, MK Dons.

“The club were, this evening (Friday), made aware by the EFL of the potential suspension of our opening day fixture against Bury,” said a statement from the club.

“Given the serious situation that Bury find themselves in, we are very concerned for everyone there and we do very much hope that our match on August 3 can still go ahead as planned.”