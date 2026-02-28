Watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland today as 8th meet 12th in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

It was already clear by the end of November that Sunderland were making a far better fist of the Premier League not only than the two teams promoted with them, but the six promoted before that.

Their home fixture against Andoni Iraola's upwardly mobile AFC Bournemouth was another marker of the Black Cats' ability to mix it with anyone the top flight could throw at them.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland for free

If you're in America, you can stream Bournemouth vs Sunderland with YouTube TV's 5-day free trial which gives access to USA Network.

Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland from anywhere

Most streaming platforms block access abroad due to geo-restrictions. A Virtual Private Network changes your IP address to make your device appear in another country, so you can access your usual streaming services wherever you are.

Watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland in the UK

Bournemouth vs Sunderland is the early Saturday fixture in the Premier League and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports / Discovery+ in the UK. It will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and subscribers will be able to stream the match on Discovery+.

Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+

Watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland in the US

In the United States, Bournemouth vs Sunderland will be shown on USA Network.

USA Network are broadcasting Bournemouth vs Sunderland in the US. To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland in Australia

Premier League lovers in Australia can enjoy Bournemouth vs Sunderland through Stan Sport.

Premier League lovers in Australia can enjoy Bournemouth vs Sunderland through Stan Sport.

Bournemouth vs Sunderland: Premier League preview

When red and white hosted red and black in the height of the autumn, the Cherries led 2-0 after quarter of an hour. Sunderland were undefeated at home and responded quickly.

Enzo Le Fee's goal from the penalty spot left the game in the balance at the break and Bertrand Traore scored in the first minute of the second half. Brian Brobbey won it with 20 minutes to spare.

Regis Le Bris has delivered quite the season for the Wearsiders but they have now lost three matches in a row and drifted out of the top half of the table.

Sunderland won't be alarmed about losing to Arsenal, Liverpool and Fulham but their consolidation has been founded upon their form at the Stadium of Light. Three successive away defeats for the first time this season make for a run Le Bris would like to halt.

Tickets

Tickets

Bournemouth continue to be the Premier League's most modern tale played out in plain view. For better and worse, the Cherries typify the wealth and wisdom required to arrive on the doorstep of European football while more established Champions League and Europa League clubs falter.

They're doing it again, weathering a wobble and dealing with a barrage of big-money sales. It's well documented but it bears repeating now that they've crept back up to eighth on the back of seven matches unbeaten.

It remains to be seen whether Bournemouth can continue to operate among the elite while showing them how to stay sustainable. They could even go to the next level.

The Cherries have never played in major European competition. For almost their entire history, it might as well have been taking place on the moon. If they manage it within 30 years of the Winter Gardens, Iraola will become immortal.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 2-0 Sunderland

The Black Cats have done what they needed to do this season but when it comes to an away game against in-form European contenders, we're backing Bournemouth to bank the points.