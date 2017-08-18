Castro shocked by Dembele as Dortmund star pushes for Barcelona move

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gonzalo Castro has criticised the behaviour of team-mate Ousmane Dembele during Barcelona's pursuit of the player.

The Bundesliga club have rejected an offer of €100million for the 20-year-old from Barca, who are seeking a replacement for Neymar following his world-record €222m move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembele has been suspended indefinitely by Dortmund after failing to report for training, while head coach Peter Bosz admitted this week that he did not know where the France international was.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos urged his young team-mate to remember that "no player is bigger than the team", and Castro has also admitted to being disheartened by his actions.

"We were shocked. It was something new for all of us," he told Bild.

"We can't forget that he is only 20 years old and nobody knows who's behind this action. At his age, I wasn't able to decide everything by myself.

"We have to wait and see if he's going to show up again."

Dembele joined Dortmund from Rennes in July 2016 and made 32 appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring six times.