Cavani casts doubt over his future at PSG

Cavani, who joined PSG from Napoli for a reported £55 million last July, has often had to occupy a position out wide under Laurent Blanc this season to accommodate star team-mate and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Uruguay international has still managed to score 14 league goals for the French champions despite playing out of position.

But while Cavani is less than a year into a five-year deal at the Parc des Princes, he has conceded he may need to consider his options if the situation does not improve.

"I have to give the best, regardless of the position. But no, it is not always easy," Cavani told L'Equipe.

"I'm good in Paris, but there are some things that I'll have to talk to the club about.

"Certain things should be done differently. Today I defend a lot, I have another idea of what my role in the team should be.

"As an attacker I am used to finishing attacks and scoring and today I must perform other tasks. No, it is not easy, it's true.

"I do not want to talk about sacrifice, because I am happy putting the effort in. But today I hold a more defensive role than before.

"I am more like a defender and it is more difficult because, when I arrived, I had other ideas."

Cavani also expressed an interest in the Premier League, which is sure to alert a host of clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United, who have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old in recent months.

"The Premier League? I like it," he added. "Was my agent in London in February? I do not know, honestly."