Cavani hails 'magnificent' record-breaking strike

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani was ecstatic after his strike in Saturday's 4-0 win over Montpellier took him past Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club's record goalscorer.

Cavani converted Adrien Rabiot's cross in the 11th minute - his 157th strike for the Ligue 1 giants - to set a new benchmark.

Cavani was presented with a trophy after the game in front of a giant and lit-up '157' by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Cavani threw his shirt into the crowd in celebrating his goal, giving a lucky home fan a souvenir, and the striker expressed his delight to be woven into the fabric of PSG.

"It's something magnificent, I'm very emotional," Cavani told Canal+.

"In life, you're not always given so much warmth. I'm very content, very happy to be here."