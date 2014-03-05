Cavani returns to Uruguay for personal reasons

The 27-year-old marked his return from a thigh injury with a goal against Marseille on Sunday, having missed the French champions' previous five matches.

But Cavani has now flown back to his homeland to "settle personal affairs", PSG announced on their official website.

A club statement read: "In agreement with the club, Edinson Cavani returned to Uruguay on Tuesday. He is currently in Montevideo to settle personal affairs.

"He will return to the Ooredoo Training Centre on Friday, March 7 for the trip to Bastia."

Cavani has scored 21 times in 31 appearances for PSG in his debut season at the Parc des Princes following his move from Napoli last July.