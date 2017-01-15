Cavani wants PSG stay

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has indicated his desire to extend his contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

Cavani has been in prolific form this season, scoring 24 times in 25 matches, although the Uruguay star sparked rumours of unrest when he reacted angrily to being substituted in Saturday's 1-0 win at Rennes.

Both Cavani and head coach Unai Emery played down the flashpoint, with the former Sevilla boss describing it as "normal", and the 29-year-old forward told Telefoot his satisfaction with life in the French capital has him hankering after a new deal

"My stats are good," he said. "But this is not what concerns me most. What interests me is that PSG can win and be champions.

"I want to stay in Paris. I am doing very well here and I love this city so I think all conditions will be there to extend. I had a meeting with the president and I hope that it will happen."

PSG are back to within two points of Nice ahead of the leaders playing Metz on Sunday, with their bid for a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title having stuttered despite Cavani's supreme form.

The former Napoli man is a fan of the changes in style Emery has implemented since replacing Laurent Blanc at the helm during the close season, even if the benefits have not always been readily apparent.

"We do very good things," he added. "There are some things that we can improve, but it is a PSG that is more dynamic, more conquering than last season."