Ceballos ready to make Real Madrid's 'history even greater'

Dani Ceballos said he will give his all to make Real Madrid's history even greater after joining the Spanish and European champions.

Madrid completed the signing of Ceballos from Real Betis on a six-year deal on Friday, despite Barcelona's interest.

Ceballos arrives after starring for Spain at the European Under-21 Championship and the 20-year-old midfielder is hungry for success at the LaLiga and Champions League titleholders.

"You cannot imagine the pride and responsibility I feel at having joined Real Madrid," he wrote via social media.

"I will give my all to make this club's history even greater.

"I come with great motivation and with the two things that have brought me here: humility and hard work.

"I will aim to show that I deserve to wear this shirt.

"Hala Madrid!"