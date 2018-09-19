Cech accepts performances key to securing Arsenal stay

Petr Cech is unsure if his Arsenal contract will be extended beyond this season, accepting performances will be key to securing a new deal.

Cech has managed to prevent new signing Bernd Leno from breaking into the Arsenal team since the German joined in pre-season, despite becoming a target for criticism.

The 36-year-old has been unconvincing and struggled to adapt to the demands of new coach Unai Emery, who wants the Gunners to play the ball out from the back.

Emery has supported his goalkeeper and insisted at the start of September that the former Chelsea man is doing as requested.

But Cech's contract expires at the end of the season and it seems he has received no hints as to whether or not an extension is in the offing.

"I'm in the last year of the contract, so I guess it depends on my performances, the way I play and the way I stay fit throughout the season, then we'll see what happens next," Cech is quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard.

"When you bring players in, you do that to improve the squad and to make it competitive, and Bernd is here, trains every day and tries to get his spot which keeps everyone in the goalkeeping group on their toes, including me.

"I have to work hard, not only to make sure the manager picks me for the weekend, but as well that he sticks with me.

"The goalkeeper situation is complicated as only one can play, so the competition is bigger.

"At the moment I've been playing and I try to do my best and hope the manager is happy with my performances.

"I've always had great goalkeepers [as challengers] - David Ospina was great, as was Carlo Cudicini and Hilario - behind me who pushed me all my career, so I have to make sure I'm ready.

"In sport this is the way it goes. You always have someone waiting for your failure so they can jump in and you have to find a way to keep your spot."