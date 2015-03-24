Cech drops Chelsea departure hint

It has been a largely frustrating campaign for Cech, who has been restricted to just five Premier League appearances after losing his place to the Belgian.

And Cech, who won three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in his decade as number one at Stamford Bridge, is not prepared for that situation to continue.

"I don't know what the club's idea will be. It looks like it works well with me and Thibaut as a duo," Cech said in an interview with Czech newspaper Idnes.

"But that can work for one season only. I don't want another one like this."

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has previously stated his desire for Cech to remain at the club and stated it would take a huge offer for him to consider selling.

Cech is aware that speculation will continue about his future, but says any talks on his next move will be put on hold until the end of the season.

"There always will be speculation, I will leave it for the summer," he added.

"It will be important to sit down with the club, with the manager, to consider all the pros and cons. We will see what will work out the best."