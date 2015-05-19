Cech interested in Arsenal, United and PSG

As speculation surrounding Petr Cech's future rumbles on, the player's agent says his client would like to join Arsenal, Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain.

Cech has found himself second choice to Thibaut Courtois this season at Premier League champions Chelsea, making just 15 appearances in all competitions.

At 32, the Czech Republic international still has plenty of playing years ahead of him, and has reportedly been attracting the attention of a number of clubs.

Premier League rivals Arsenal and United are said to be interested, especially if the latter lose David de Gea to Real Madrid, and Cech's representative Viktor Kolar says his options are open.

"Arsenal, United or PSG are all top clubs and Petr would like to join one of them - definitely," he told Sport.

"Petr expects that Roman Abramovich, not [Jose] Mourinho, will decide about his future, based on their mutual agreement from last year."