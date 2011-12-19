Celtic back in trouble over offensive banner

In a statement on their website, European football's governing body said the case will be heard by their Control and Disciplinary Body on 26th January.

Celtic were eliminated from the Europa League after a 1-1 draw with Udinese in their final group game.

UEFA fined Celtic €15,000 after their fans chanted pro-Irish Republican Army (IRA) slogans during the 3-1 win over Rennes on November 3.

The 1967 European champions escaped action earlier this month for similar chants at a domestic match in October when the Scottish Premier League ruled the club had taken all reasonable action to prevent such "unacceptable conduct."