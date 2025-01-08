Quiz! Can you name every club to have ever reached the League Cup semi-finals?
The competition has endured since 1960, despite not always being taken as seriously as it should
The League Cup is often unfairly overlooked. It might not offer much prize money or prestige compared to other competitions, but a final at Wembley and a chance to win a major trophy shouldn't be sniffed at.
Since it was first played in 1960, there have been 23 different winners of the League Cup. That fact will only carry you so far with this quiz, where we're looking for all 59 clubs to have reached the semi-finals.
It's an all-Premier League affair this year, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in the running to reach the final.
These four big hitters have reached the semi-finals multiple times, but other clubs will be much trickier to guess - 19 of them have only once made it this far.
So get thinking and put your League Cup knowledge to the test. You've got 10 minutes to complete the quiz and name all 59 clubs.
