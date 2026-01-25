Pre-Match Poser no.11: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Welcome back to the Pre-Match Poser. Can you solve this elite-level question?

Premier League stars Emiliano Buendia, Marcos Senesi and Jean-Clair Todibo have only done it once. Xavi Simons, Willy Caballero and Yerry Mina have only done it a handful of times or fewer. Javier Mascherano did it hundreds of times – and with different teams. How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo done it?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week in the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – stay tuned for that – but for now, here's the answer to last week's conundrum…



Q. John Stones was never in the running – but his Manchester City team-mate, Erling Haaland, managed to become the second to say he’d done it after Jamie Vardy. What was it?



A. Erling Haaland is able to say he’s the second Yorkshireman to have won the Golden Boot. Stones was born in Barnsley, and as a defender, he was perhaps unlikely to follow Sheffield-born Vardy – but since Haaland was born in Leeds, he was the one to achieve it.

