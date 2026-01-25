How to watch London City Lionesses vs Man City – Live streams as WSL newbies host leaders

London City host Man City in the WSL - who will come out on top?

Watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester City as City look to extend their lead at the top of the table, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

London City Lionesses vs Man City key information • Date: Sunday, 25 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 11:55am BST / 6:55am ET • Venue: Hayes Lane, Bromley, Greater London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), ESPN+ (US) • FREE Stream: WSL YouTube channel (select locations) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

London City Lionesses welcome Manchester City to Hayes Lane on Sunday in the Women’s Super League.

With another exciting transfer for the newly-promoted side, the spotlight will be on whether London City’s new signing Delphine Cascarino plays, and how new head coach Eder Maestre, fares against the league leaders.

Manchester City arrive six points clear at the top of the table and will be determined to maintain their cushion as the title race continues.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch London City Lionesses vs Man City in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

London City Lionesses vs Man City free live stream

The WSL is hosting a free live stream for London City Lionesses vs Man City on its WSL YouTube channel.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so countries that have a dedicated broadcast deal are excluded. For a full list of countries included in the YouTube free streaming, head to the WSL website.

LIVE: London City Lionesses v Manchester City | Barclays WSL 25/26 - YouTube Watch On

Watch London City Lionesses vs Man City from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching London City Lionesses vs Man City. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Is London City Lionesses vs Man City on TV in the UK?

London City Lionesses vs Man City in the WSL will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports, on the Sky Sports Football channel.

Watch the WSL on Sky Sports You can either get a traditional satellite TV set-up, or a more modern streaming package without the need for a dish. The former costs £37 per month once you've added Sky Sports to a base package, while the latter comes in slightly cheaper at £35 per month.

Watch London City Lionesses vs Man City in the US

Fans in the USA can watch London City Lionesses vs Man City via the ESPN Select streaming service.

Watch the Women's Super League on ESPN ESPN Select plans start from $12.99 a month, where you can watch the WSL. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $129.99 a year.

London City Lionesses vs Man City: Women's Super League preview

London City Lionesses host Manchester City at Hayes Lane in a clash that pits ambition against dominance.

City lead the Women’s Super League by six points having won their last six games, while London City sit seventh on 16 points, seven adrift of the top three.

Their only previous meeting saw a Bunny Shaw masterclass and a 4–1 victory for the home side in Manchester earlier this season.

Eder Maestre’s appointment over the winter break and the addition of six-time Champions League winner Delphine Cascarino signal intent from the newly-promoted side. The big question will be whether we will see the France international get her first WSL minutes this weekend.

Following Jocelyn Precheur's sacking, Maestre has only been in charge for one league game, a disappointing draw against bottom-placed Liverpool.

City, meanwhile, have strengthened this window with US midfielder Sam Coffey and continue to impress under Andree Jeglertz.

Sunday’s game offers City a chance to maintain their title push, while London City aim to show progress under their new manager. Can London City halt City's title charge?

FourFourTwo's prediction

London City Lionesses 1-3 Man City

Manchester City are flying this season and I don't see this slowing any time soon.