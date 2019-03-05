Celtic driven on by fans’ anger at Brendan Rodgers – John Kennedy

Celtic have fed off the extra backing they have received from a fan base mobilised by their anger over Brendan Rodgers’ departure, according to assistant manager John Kennedy.

The Scottish champions emerged unscathed from a tumultuous few days following Rodgers’ exit to Leicester.

While fans have vented their anger towards their departed manager, fans’ favourite Neil Lennon returned to lead Celtic to two victories in Edinburgh against Hearts and Hibernian.

Kennedy told the Celtic View: “What I’ve noticed in the last week was the fans are disappointed and a bit angry. But it’s worked in the players’ favour because they’ve had the support and a really strong backing from the fans.

“There always is here at Celtic but there’s an extra bit here just now.

“We’ve all felt it around the place and the players have fed off that, especially going away to Hearts and Hibs where it’s always difficult.

“Hopefully on Saturday against Aberdeen it’ll be a great atmosphere that the players can thrive on.”