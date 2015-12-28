Chambers lauds Arsenal record-breaker Cech

Calum Chambers hailed the influence of Petr Cech after the Arsenal goalkeeper broke the all-time Premier League clean sheet record in the 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Former Chelsea star Cech was rarely troubled as he completed his 170th shut out in 352 English top-flight games, with goals from Gabriel and Mesut Ozil taking Arsenal to the top of the table.

The close-season addition of Cech's steadying presence has bolstered Arsenal's claims for a first Premier League title since 2004.

Chambers, a right-back and centre-half by trade, was deployed in a defensive midfield role by Arsene Wenger in Monday's match at Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the victory, the former Southampton youngster credited Cech for helping him through such learning experiences in his fledgling career.

"It's an unbelievable achievement," Chambers said. "He's an amazing team-mate to have.

"He's talking to me every day in training, giving me advice and tips and stuff like that.

"He's a great person to play and train alongside."

Cech was made to wait for his record in stunning circumstances as Southampton romped to a 4-0 Boxing Day victory over Arsenal.

Chambers explained that Wenger's squad did not allow their belief to waver after that setback.

"Obviously we've bounced back but we didn't get ourselves too down after the result at Southampton," he said.

"We know we've got a good side here and we just wanted to keep our confidence high and go into the game with belief.

"I thought it was a great team performance and to be back top of the table is brilliant."