Champions League won't take precedence for Chiellini

Georgio Chiellini has said he will not be making the Champions League his top priority as he embarks on his first season as captain of Juventus.

The 33-year-old defender has been a key player during Juve's domestic dominance over the last decade, playing in all of their seven consecutive title-winning seasons, but he has yet to taste glory in Europe.

Juventus have not triumphed in Europe's top club competition since 1996 - losing five finals in the years following that victory - and Chiellini was asked whether mounting a Champions League campaign would be a primary concern in 2018-19.

"No," he told Football Italia. "We will aim to win everything as always.

"Now, we have the chance to relax with peace and calmness. Then it will be a great year just like the last ones, I am sure about that."

Chiellini reflected on the departure of former Juventus captains and said he aims to leave a legacy as glittering as that of his predecessor, Gianluigi Buffon.

"I am even older, it's true. I will miss them and it's normal that it's like that," he said.

"We hope to leave behind good things for our team-mates, who can then continue when we are not there anymore."