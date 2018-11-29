Championship Review: Abraham nets four as Villa and Forest draw in 10-goal thriller

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest played out a remarkable 5-5 draw in the Championship on Wednesday, with Tammy Abraham netting four goals.

Forest's Joe Lolley scored the pick of the bunch in an incredible encounter at Villa Park, where the clash swung back in the hosts' favour when Tobias Figueiredo saw red.

West Brom continued their fine run to move within three points of leaders Norwich City, while Derby County's inconsistent form continued at Stoke City.

Three goals in the space of nine second-half minutes saw Bristol City overcome lowly Ipswich Town and, elsewhere, there were wins for Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City over Blackburn Rovers and Millwall respectively.

ABRAHAM STARS IN 10-GOAL THRILLER

Abraham would have been forgiven for thinking that four goals against Nottingham Forest should have proved enough to claim the points at Villa Park, but that was not to be the case.

The Chelsea loanee scored a first-half hat-trick to ensure Dean Smith's side went in on level terms at half-time, with Forest leading 2-0 and then 3-2 thanks to efforts from Lewis Grabban, Joao Carvalho and Matthew Cash.

Lolley's thunderbolt put Forest ahead six minutes after the restart, but Abraham capitalised on Figueiredo's sending off to restore parity once more before Anwar El Ghazi put Villa ahead for the first time.

They could not hold on, though – Grabban punishing the club he played for in the second half of last season when he nudged in from close range with eight minutes to play, moving Forest into the top six.

Mixed emotions about the result today but pleased to have scored goals go again Saturday!November 28, 2018

TRACTOR BOYS' WOES CONTINUE

Paul Lambert's wait for a first win as Ipswich Town boss rumbled on as his side conceded three times in nine minutes at home to Bristol City.

Freddie Sears put Ipswich ahead in the first half, but goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski diverted Famara Diedhiou's effort into his own net to hand City an equaliser and, in a flurry of action, the visitors eventually came out on top.

Sears swiftly restored Ipswich's lead, only for Jamie Paterson and Diedhiou to turn the game on its head in the space of five minutes.

Ipswich – six points adrift at the foot of the table – are now without a win on home soil since April, and have tasted victory just once in the Championship this season.

FORMER RAMS DUO COME OUT ON TOP

Derby County slipped out of the play-off places as Thomas Ince scored against his former club to claim a 2-1 win for 10-man Stoke City.

Sam Clucas' first Stoke goal opened the scoring, but Oghenekaro Etebo's red card made matters complicated for Gary Rowett against the side he left in the close-season.

Frank Lampard's side were fortunate that Bradley Johnson's apparent bite on Joe Allen was not spotted by the officials, however, before Harry Wilson curled in a typically excellent free-kick after the interval.

However, Ince would have the final say when he tucked home from Clucas' cross just after the hour.

The boys in red and white? Everything will be alright.WHAT. A. WIN. | November 28, 2018

BAGGIES BOUNCE INTO FOURTH

West Brom claimed a third successive victory as they came from behind to beat Swansea City 2-1 in south Wales.

Oli McBurnie's early effort put the hosts in front, but Craig Dawson responded with a looping header three minutes later.

And Darren Moore's side, who are now two points off the automatic promotion spots, completed the turnaround by half-time when Ahmed Hegazi nodded home.