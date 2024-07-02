Chelsea agree 'exorbitant' deal to sign wonderkid: report

Chelsea could be set to add another young player to their squad

Chelsea have agreed their next deal of the window – for a huge fee.

The Blues have earned a reputation under chairman Todd Boehly for free-spending during transfer season, though this summer might have to be a little different. Chelsea have PSR to consider, as they look to break back into the elite.

Still, having to balance the books hasn't hindered the west Londoners from striking an “exorbitant” transfer for new manager, Enzo Maresca.

Enzo Maresca's squad is shaping up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Boca Juniors to sign defender Aaron Anselmino, according to Ole . The Blues will pay a reported £14.2 million for the 19-year-old, who has impressed in Argentina, described as “exorbitant” by TyC Sports.

Boca Juniors reportedly want to keep Anselmino on loan for another year as part of the deal and Chelsea have reluctantly accepted their proposal. The offer from the Premier League side was said to be “impossible to reject” for the Buenos Aires club.

Chelsea have been pursuing a move for the teenager for several weeks, but Boca Juniors were reportedly intent on keeping one of their prized assets for one more season. The Blues’ financial might looks to have made the difference.

Anselmino remains relatively unproven, having made just 10 appearances for Boca Juniors, but is highly regarded by his club, so much so that president Juan Roman Riquelme was reluctant to let him go. But Chelsea are believed to have reached a “total agreement” to sign another promising youngster.

It could be a while until we see Anselmino in a Chelsea shirt if indeed he does spend the coming year with Boca Juniors. And he will inevitably face plenty of competition for a place in the starting XI at Stamford Bridge when he does make the move to London.

Aaron Anselmino is Chelsea-bound (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the Blues continue to build for the future, and another exciting young player could be the next piece in Todd Boehly’s admittedly slightly messy jigsaw.

Anselmino is worth €3m, as per Transfermarkt.

