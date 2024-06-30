Chelsea offer accepted for £30m midfielder, with deal agreed: report

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is about to reunite with a former player

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign a midfielder rated at £30 million, with talks understood to have gathered pace over the past few days.

According to The Athletic , Chelsea will pay £30 million for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who helped Leicester City to the Championship title last season.

Dewsbury-Hall is set to undergo a medical ahead of putting pen to paper on a six-year-contract, which will run until the summer of 2030. He reportedly rejected an offer from Brighton.

Having made over 100 appearances for Leicester, the 25-year-old will join up with former Foxes boss Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge. The Italian replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea manager in early June.

Dewsbury-Hall scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 41 Championship appearances last season, winning Leicester’s Player of the Season award. After an immediate return to the Premier League, Leicester might have hoped to keep hold of one of their prized assets, but he is now set for a move to big-spending Chelsea.

An immediate place in Chelsea’s starting XI won’t be guaranteed for Dewsbury-Hall, though. He is joining a squad stacked with midfield talent, including the excellent Cole Palmer, who is very much the main man at Stamford Bridge.

But Dewsbury-Hall has already proven himself in the Premier League and will add yet more quality to a team filled with potential. His familiary with Maresca and the Italian’s tactical ideas could well be important for Chelsea too.

