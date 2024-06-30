Chelsea offer accepted for £30m midfielder, with deal agreed: report

Chelsea are set to add more quality to their midfield

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca during his time at Leicester City
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is about to reunite with a former player (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign a midfielder rated at £30 million, with talks understood to have gathered pace over the past few days.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea will pay £30 million for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who helped Leicester City to the Championship title last season.

