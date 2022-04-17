Chelsea book FA Cup final showdown with Liverpool following semi win over Crystal Palace

Chelsea will face quadruple -hunting Liverpool in the FA Cup final after second-half goals from home grown talents Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount sealed a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues had to work for it, with Crystal Palace defeding doggedly throughout, but a thunderbolt from Loftus-Cheek put them on the way to a third consecutive FA Cup final appearance.

Made in Cobham. 😁#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/dYpLWsY5TJApril 17, 2022 See more

Mount put the game to bed with a sumptuous finish of his own later on, setting up a Chelsea versus Liverpool final on May 14.

That will be Chelsea's fifth FA Cup final in six years as they look to make amends for losing in the showpiece against Arsenal and Leicester in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

It was a much-needed win following Tuesday's heart-breaking Champions League quarter-final exit at Real Madrid, where the Blues scored three times to overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit only to go out after extra time.

Tuchel has so far won the Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in his Chelsea reign, but is yet to lead Chelsea to a domestic trophy. The German made just three changes to the side that lost to Los Blancos, with Chelsea looking sluggish in the first half of the Crystal Palace victory. They were certainly helped, however, by the fact Palace were missing workhorse Conor Gallagher, unavailable to face his parent club.

Yet beating Palace keeps them in contention to end a troubled season with silverware, although Liverpool, who beat Premier League leaders Manchester City 3-2 in Saturday's semi-final, will provide far tougher opposition.

