Chelsea crowned champions of Europe

Chelsea have been crowned Champions League winners for a second time following their 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final at Estádio Do Dragão on Saturday evening.

The Blues got off to a good start and dominated the early proceeding while Man City sat back to soak up the pressure.

It was City who produced the first chance of the game in the eighth minute when Ederson played a pass over the top of the Chelsea defence to Raheem Sterling but he doesn't trap it dead as Mendy got close enough to ensure he couldn't get the shot away.

Chelsea had a chance of their own in the 14th minute when Ben Chilwell's cross bounced off John Stones before falling to Timo Werner, who struck it goalwards but Ederson got down to smother the ball, before Mason Mount then had his deflect shot crash against the side netting.

Antonio Rudiger came to his sides rescue in the 28th minute after he made a crucial sliding tackle to stop Phil Foden before he could pull the trigger in the Chelsea box.

Thomas Tuchel's side managed to taker the lead three minutes before the break when Kai Havertz ran onto Mount's pass before making his way into the City box rounding Ederson and slot the ball into an empty net.

Chelsea continued to dominate the rest of the proceedings before the game went into the half time break.

The London side began the second half the same way they did the first and dominated possession while Man City were struggling to maintain possession.

Man City thought they should've been awarded a penalty just after the hour mark after Sterling's half volley towards goal stuck the midriff of James, but after VAR check the referee's decision for no penalty stood.

Azpilicueta came to his sides rescue eight minutes later when he made a crucial sliding clearance to intercept Jesus' inviting ball into the box, which was meant for Gundogan.

Pulisic should've made it 2-0 to Chelsea in the 73rd minute when Havertz rushed forward to feed the American through on goal with just Ederson to beat. Pulisic managed to beat the keeper but he was unable to direct his effort on target.

At the other end, City had a chance to level matters a minute later as Sterling escaped James before cutting the ball back from the byline towards Jesus but the Brazilian couldn't flick the ball home at the near post.

Man City continued to push forward in the closing stages of the game and kept a high line as they looked to draw the game level but Tuchel's side held on until the final whistle to clinch their second Champions League title in the club's history.