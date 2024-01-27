Manchester United enter transfer race for £25m wonderkid wanted by Liverpool: report

By Tom Hancock
published

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag embracing ahead of a match, 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Genk and Morocco attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, a rumoured target for arch-rivals Liverpool.

El Khannouss, 19, has come to the attention of numerous top clubs with his prodigious performances for Genk in Belgium and Europe over the last couple of seasons.

He also featured at the 2022 World Cup, making his senior international debut in Morocco's third place play-off defeat to Croatia.

FLORENCE, ITALY - NOVEMBER 30: Bilal El Khannous of KRC Genk controls the ball during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 Group F match between ACF Fiorentina and KRC Genk at Stadio Artemio Franchi on November 30, 2023 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

El Khannouss played in all six of Genk's Europa Conference League games this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool, among others, have been linked with a move for El Khannouss – and now, according to FootballTransfers, Man United are also keeping tabs on the Belgian Pro League's 2022 Best Young Player.

The report adds that that United's new part-owners, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group, are keen to focus on youth as part of their plans to help transform the fortunes of the ailing 13-time Premier League champions.

El Khannouss is currently valued at €22m (£18.8m) by Transfermarkt, although Genk are thought likely to hold out for between €25m (£21.3m) and €30m (£25.6m) for their academy product.

SAN-PEDRO, IVORY COAST - JANUARY 24: Bilal El Khannouss of Morocco gestures during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations group stage match between Zambia and Morocco at Stade de San Pedro on January 24, 2024 in San-Pedro, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

El Khannouss is currently away with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he made three substitute substitute appearances as the Atlas Lions topped their group (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Brussels, El Khannouss joined Genk's youth system from that of Anderlecht in 2019, signing his first professional contract the following year.

He made his first-team debut in May 2022, shortly after his 18th birthday, and has gone on to feature 76 times in all competitions so far, scoring four goals.

In 2023, El Khannous – who has won 10 caps for Morocco – was nominated for the African Young Player of the Year award.

