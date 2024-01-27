Manchester United enter transfer race for £25m wonderkid wanted by Liverpool: report

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Genk and Morocco attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, a rumoured target for arch-rivals Liverpool.

El Khannouss, 19, has come to the attention of numerous top clubs with his prodigious performances for Genk in Belgium and Europe over the last couple of seasons.

He also featured at the 2022 World Cup, making his senior international debut in Morocco's third place play-off defeat to Croatia.

El Khannouss played in all six of Genk's Europa Conference League games this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool, among others, have been linked with a move for El Khannouss – and now, according to FootballTransfers, Man United are also keeping tabs on the Belgian Pro League's 2022 Best Young Player.

The report adds that that United's new part-owners, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group, are keen to focus on youth as part of their plans to help transform the fortunes of the ailing 13-time Premier League champions.

El Khannouss is currently valued at €22m (£18.8m) by Transfermarkt, although Genk are thought likely to hold out for between €25m (£21.3m) and €30m (£25.6m) for their academy product.

El Khannouss is currently away with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he made three substitute substitute appearances as the Atlas Lions topped their group (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Brussels, El Khannouss joined Genk's youth system from that of Anderlecht in 2019, signing his first professional contract the following year.

He made his first-team debut in May 2022, shortly after his 18th birthday, and has gone on to feature 76 times in all competitions so far, scoring four goals.

In 2023, El Khannous – who has won 10 caps for Morocco – was nominated for the African Young Player of the Year award.

