Chelsea flop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang takes aim at Blues after Marseille transfer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has seemingly criticised Chelsea following his departure from the club after a disastrous 11-month spell.

The former Arsenal captain join the Blues from Barcelona in September last year, but he went on to make only 15 Premier League appearances – scoring just one goal.

Aubameyang suffered from a change in the dugout almost immediately after his arrival at Stamford Bridge, as Thomas Tuchel was sacked and replaced by Graham Potter – but, speaking to the media after being officially unveiled as a Marseille player, the 34-year-old appeared to hint at other reasons behind his lack of game time.

Aubameyang failed to score in his last 16 Chelsea appearances (Image credit: Robin Jones/Getty Images)

“I think it’s simple to explain,” Aubameyang told reporters when asked why he was unable to replicate his prolific Barca form in a Chelsea shirt. “The manner in which I was received by both the players and the staff, at Chelsea, the context was a bit different. Because I arrived at Chelsea in no small part due to Thomas Tuchel [who he had previously played under at Borussia Dortmund], and a week later, he had been sacked.

“So the two contexts were not at all similar; it was not easy for me, and that had an influence. From there [the change of manager], I basically didn’t play anymore. And then later, there were problems of a different nature that were not my fault.”

Aubameyang signed a three-year deal with Marseille towards the end of last month, returning to French football a decade after leaving Saint-Etienne for Dortmund.

The Gabon international could make his debut in next Wednesday’s Champions League qualifier first leg away to Panathinaikos.

Aubameyang in pre-season with Marseille (Image credit: Ralf Treese/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

As for Chelsea, they have just made their seventh summer signing, completing a £25m deal to bring in goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side get their 2023/24 campaign underway at home to Liverpool next Sunday.

