Chelsea and Manchester City target has release clause confirmed - and it's surprisingly cheap: report

Chelsea and Manchester City have both been handed a boost in their pursuit for one target this transfer window, after it was revealed they have a

Chelsea are currently in the process of rebuilding their squad under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, with a number of high-profile stars departing Stamford Bridge to make room for new signings.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have only signed Matteo Kovacic, but are working hard to complete the transfer of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig. They have been linked with other targets, though, following their sale of Riyad Mahrez to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, and could be about to replace the Algerian with a similar type of player.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, it has been confirmed that Michael Olise has a release clause of just £35m, with both Chelsea and Manchester City interested in securing his signature.

While Transfermarkt values Olise at around £33m, the 21-year-old still has three years remaining on his Crystal Palace contract and has showed plenty of promise since moving to Selhurst Park in 2021.

Olise made 11 assists in the Premier League last season, featuring in all but one of Palace's games in the top tier.

Olise is wanted by both Chelsea and Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City could well match that release clause, with Pep Guardiola keen to add to his squad in wide areas this summer. City only have Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva as options on the wings, with the latter's future the subject of much speculation at the moment.

Olise played for City as a youngster, too, but was released when he was 16. Before that, he spent six years in the youth team at Chelsea.

Despite Chelsea having a number of options on the wings, Pochettino's side have a strong interest in adding Olise to their squad, where he would compete with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke, Mykhalo Mudryk and Angelo Gabriel for a starting spot in the team.

Selling Mahrez frees up space for Olise to join City (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Chelsea and Manchester City stories

Season previews for both clubs are available, with the Manchester City one asking if they can break even more records, while the Chelsea preview discusses how the Blues can recover from last campaign.

Every single club in the top four tiers of English football have also been previewed.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could bring academy graduate Marc Guehi back to Stamford Bridge – just two years after selling the defender to Crystal Palace. City could