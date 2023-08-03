Liverpool in shock swoop for £100m midfield star – in record deal to trump rivals: report

Liverpool are set to move for a £100 million-rated superstar, as Jurgen Klopp looks to gazump Premier League rivals.

The Reds started off with a modest budget ahead of one of the most ambitious rebuilds in their recent history. In recent weeks, however, Klopp has seen the coffers boosted by the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho – two unexpected moves for ageing midfield generals.

The sales look to have enabled Liverpool to reinvest – and now, serious money could be spent on improving the depth of the squad.

Liverpool were reported as receiving £40m for Brazilian star Fabinho (Image credit: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

The Athletic recently made the claim that an "unnamed club" are rivalling Chelsea for Moises Caicedo, with Football Insider confirming the mystery suitors to be Liverpool.

The Reds have already dealt with Caicedo's employers, Brighton & Hove Albion, once this summer, signing his fellow midfield general at the Amex, Alexis Mac Allister. They managed to get Mac Allister for just £35m, too, with an agreement quick to finalise between the two clubs.

The Seagulls are standing firm in their nine-figure valuation of Caicedo, however, refusing to bow to pressure to sell their asset, despite his apparent desire to leave. The Ecuadorian signed a new deal last season to protect his value, with Brighton seeing Declan Rice's £105m move to Arsenal as a barometer of their own stars' worth.

Chelsea have had an £80m bid turned down, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool want to reunite Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should Liverpool sign Caicedo, the midfielder would likely become their record signing, which currently stands at £75m – spent when they signed recently appointed captain Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Caicedo is valued at €75m by Transfermarkt.

Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of a huge overhaul at Anfield this summer.

Romeo Lavia is joining imminently, according to reports, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has told FFT that Liverpool can win the title in 2024.