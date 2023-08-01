Chelsea offered world-class striker in swap deal to solve the Romelu Lukaku problem: report

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino’s attempts to rejuvenate his side's stuttering attack may be set to take another twist.

The Blues have already spent big to find more goals this season, with around £85m heading out of the club to sign Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, both of whom have performed well during pre-season so far – but both stars could yet be competing with another world-class striker next term.

Reports from the Evening Standard suggest Chelsea have been offered Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in exchange for a transfer fee and Romelu Lukaku. The move could be beneficial for both players, with Lukaku seemingly not featuring in Pochettino’s plans and Juventus keen to bring him back to Serie A after spending last season on loan at Inter Milan.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus is on Chelsea's radar (Image credit: Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Serbian international Vlahovic meanwhile was hot property after two seasons with Fiorentina which saw him score 38 Serie A goals across 58 appearances. That goal tally hasn’t been replicated in Turin, though he has still managed 17 goals in 42 appearances.

Lukaku scored 10 goals in 25 Serie A appearances for Inter Milan last season, but Juventus appear keen to avoid making a big money move after being kicked out of the UEFA Conference League for violating UEFA’s financial regulations, and are therefore willing to offer Vlahovic to Chelsea to bring the fee down.

It would continue Chelsea’s spending spree this summer, with young forward Angelo Gabriel also arriving from Brazilian side Santos, with more expected to follow in the coming days.

But Pochettino has also been clearing out the decks to make room for new additions, with several high-profile players departing so far this summer, including Kalidou Koulibaly, Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, Kai Havertz, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Nicolas Jackson has impressed in preseason for Chelsea (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

He’ll be pleased with what he has seen so far from his new strike force though, with Nkunku on target in three of their four pre-season friendlies so far, while exciting young Jackson was on target against both Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series.

Vlahovic is valued at €70m by Transfermarkt.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea transfer news is starting to gather pace.

Having already signed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson in attack, the Blues have been linked with a sensational swoop for Kylian Mbappe. The two-time European champions are still trying to offload Romelu Lukaku, though, with the striker thought to favour a move to Juventus.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could bring academy graduate Marc Guehi back to Stamford Bridge – just two years after selling the defender to Crystal Palace.